Cold cancels newspaper delivery, school classes, events

NOTE: The Iola Register newspaper will not be delivered to households today because of bitterly cold temperatures and snow in order to protect the health and safety of our carriers. Print copies are available at the office.
Even in the era of remote learning, area students will still get snow days.
School was canceled today for USD 257, which includes Iola, Gas and LaHarpe.
The cancellation applies to all classes and activities.
Classes were not scheduled for today in the Humboldt and Moran school districts, even before the snow. Humboldt announced early Monday it would not have classes Tuesday.
In a Facebook post, Superintendent Stacey Fager said a decision about Tuesday’s classes and activities would be made this afternoon.
The temperature at 8 this morning was -7, and snow continued to fall after a weekend of intermittent snowfall with a couple of inches of accumulation. Exact figures were not available, because the water plant, which reports weather statistics, was not open today for the President’s Day holiday.
The forecast calls for more snow and bitterly cold temperatures through the week. Lows were expected to reach -13 tonight, with wind chills of -26.
Chances of snow were expected through Wednesday night.
By Wednesday, temperatures could finally break out of the single digits and teens to reach a high of 23, gradually warming up to a high of 44 by Sunday.