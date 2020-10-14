Menu Search Log in

Commissioners cover SPARK funds

Short meeting focuses on SPARK funding and road discussion. Nebraska Road has been damaged by trucks carrying soil to new school site.

October 14, 2020 - 10:03 AM

Lisse Regehr, CEO of Thrive Allen County, talks with commissioners about how to best spend the remainder of SPARK funds provided by the federal government. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

During a record 15-minute meeting, Allen County commissioners discussed SPARK funding from the federal government on Tuesday and badly needed road repairs.

Allen County has spent about half of its $2.4 million in SPARK funding from the federal government provided via the CARES Act, said Lisse Regehr, CEO of Thrive Allen County.

She suspected that by the next reporting period, however, much more of the money would report being distributed.

