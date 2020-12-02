Menu Search Log in

County still spending SPARK dollars

Commissioners try out new audio and internet streaming equipment purchased via SPARK funds. Other improvements are coming thanks to $2.4 million in federal relief money.

By

News

December 2, 2020 - 9:55 AM

Terry Call operates new audio and internet streaming equipment purchased by the county with SPARK funds. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Tuesday’s meeting of Allen County commissioners was fairly short and sweet, but did provide an opportunity to try out new audio and internet streaming equipment purchased by the county via SPARK funds.

The new equipment acquired with COVID-19 relief money includes microphones, speakers, and the digital means to safely share meetings with those watching online.

“One of the biggest complaints we had was that people couldn’t hear when everyone was talking,” noted commissioner Bill King.

