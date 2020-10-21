Concessions company to lay off 550 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The food concessions provider for Kauffman Stadium and the Kansas City Convention Center has announced it will lay off more than 550 workers at both venues as efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus disrupt business.

Food services contractor Aramark recently notified state regulators of the layoffs, the Kansas City Star reported. Most will take place at Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals did play in the stadium this year, but did not allow fans in light of the corornavirus pandemic. Aramack said in the notice that the pandemic continued to present “unprecedented disruption to our business.”