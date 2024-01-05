 | Fri, Jan 05, 2024
Council to talk about dangerous structures

The Iola City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday to discuss removal of four dangerous or unsafe houses.

January 5, 2024 - 2:11 PM

The Iola City Council will deliberate on four resolutions concerning the removal of dangerous or unsafe structures at its meeting Monday. Identified by the city’s code enforcement staff, these structures, in accordance with the Unified Development Code, present significant risks to both inhabitants and the surrounding community.

The four houses under scrutiny are:

116 N. Fourth: A two-bedroom, single-story house, without utilities since August 2016. Structural issues include collapsed floor joists, deteriorating walls, and foundation problems, allowing animal access beneath the house.

