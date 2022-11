Allen County will wait until the last minute to make a decision about Iola’s Neighborhood Revitalization Program.

The city wants to make changes to the program, but commissioners aren’t on board.

Their reluctance to sign on to the revised program raises questions about what happens if the county doesn’t renew the agreement by Nov. 30. It could mean the county’s participation ends. Maybe it will stay the same. Or, perhaps the county will start its own, separate version.