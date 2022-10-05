 | Wed, Oct 05, 2022
County looks at options for 911 backup

911 Director Chelsie Angleton has been developing a plan to build a backup dispatch center in the event of a disaster that might wipe out the current communications center. But as cost estimates are higher than expected, a commissioner wants her to explore other options.

By

News

October 5, 2022 - 2:00 PM

911 Director Cheslie Angleton speaks to county commissioners on Tuesday. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

A county commissioner wants to explore more options to develop an emergency backup plan for the 911 system.

Commissioner David Lee suggested Chelsie Angleton, 911 director, look at alternatives to a proposal she’s working on that would set up a backup system in the event the dispatch center in Iola was wiped out by a disaster such as a tornado or flood. 

If the Iola communications center were heavily damaged, dispatchers could move to a temporary location. She proposed setting up a backup station in the basement of Humboldt’s City Hall, which could allow dispatchers to operate there during the emergency. 

