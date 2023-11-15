 | Wed, Nov 15, 2023
Election results: County commission makes it official

Commissioners drew names to resolve three tie races when they certified election results.

By

News

November 15, 2023 - 3:19 PM

Allen County Clerk Shannon Patterson holds a metal bucket as Commissioner Bruce Symes draws a name to resolve a tie vote for a seat on the Bassett City Council. Four write-in candidates tied for a council seat. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Three times on Tuesday morning, Allen County Commissioner Bruce Symes reached in and pulled a name out of a metal bucket decorated with a U.S. flag to determine the outcome of last week’s election races.

The names were drawn to resolve ties in three city races, bringing a bit of drama to what was otherwise a routine matter of certifying election results. 

In one of those races, Election Day results showed Darcy Burton ahead of Lee Roberts by just one vote for a Moran City Council seat. But when provisional ballots were added during this Tuesday’s official canvass, Roberts picked up one vote and ensured a tie. 

