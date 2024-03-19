County receives Emergency Management funding

An emergency management grant awarded to Allen County has seen a decrease in funding compared to previous years.

Jason Trego, Emergency Management Director, informed county commissioners Tuesday morning that he had received the Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG), totaling $26,000.

“It is down from the $29,000 we received previously,” Trego said. He noted this is due to COVID funds no longer being available. “The state got extra dollars to address COVID,” he explained. “That money has gone away, so the amount has gone down.”