County receives Emergency Management funding

Jason Trego, Emergency Management Director, informed the Allen County Commission that the Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) has seen a decrease in funding. The smaller award is due to COVID funds no longer being available.

Emergency Management Director Jason Trego updates the commission Tuesday morning on a $26,000 grant the county has received. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

An emergency management grant awarded to Allen County has seen a decrease in funding compared to previous years.

Jason Trego, Emergency Management Director, informed county commissioners Tuesday morning that he had received the Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG), totaling $26,000.

“It is down from the $29,000 we received previously,” Trego said. He noted this is due to COVID funds no longer being available. “The state got extra dollars to address COVID,” he explained. “That money has gone away, so the amount has gone down.”

