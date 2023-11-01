 | Wed, Nov 01, 2023
County updates battery plan

Allen County Landfill staff will collect lithium ion batteries at a new disposal location, but not all types of electronic waste such as microwaves. The site is waiting on a permit from the state.

News

November 1, 2023 - 3:05 PM

Progress continues to open a new cell at the Allen County Regional Landfill. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Staff at the Allen County Landfill continue to work on a collection site for discarded batteries, and have been temporarily setting batteries aside as the public becomes more aware of the need to separate them from other garbage. 

Public Works Director Mitch Garner updated commissioners on plans at Tuesday’s meeting. He asked for guidance about what type of collection to establish, such as whether it should be limited to batteries or expanded to all electronic items, also known as e-waste. The state defines electronic items as anything that uses a cord and includes microwaves and even lamps, he said.

Commissioners said they preferred to limit collection to just lithium ion batteries.

