Court orders release of bank records in investigation of senator

TOPEKA — A federal appellate court rejected state Sen. Richard Kloos’ attempt to quash an Internal Revenue Service summons for bank records of a Topeka coffee shop and thrift store at the center of an investigation into possible unpaid business taxes and the legal status of a not-for-profit corporation the lawmaker claimed was a church.

Kloos’ attorneys asked the 10th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals to prevent the IRS from obtaining from Kaw Valley Bank records for accounts tied to God’s Storehouse, which was founded by Kloos and his wife in 2009. The appeal sought to reverse a U.S. District Court decision that rejected objections to the IRS gaining access to all Kaw Valley Bank records from Jan. 1, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2020, linked to God’s Storehouse.

The IRS investigation, according to court records, included concerns about whether God’s Storehouse operated as the thrift-store business rather than a church, God’s Storehouse improperly intervened in Kloos’ successful Senate campaign in 2020, the coffee shop avoided liability for business income taxes and that wage payments to the Klooses incurred liability for unpaid employment taxes. The IRS asserts the Klooses withheld employment taxes from workers of God’s Storehouse, but didn’t withhold employment taxes on God’s Storehouse wages paid to themselves.