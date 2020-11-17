Hensley served Kansas well

The most recent election brought Sen. Anthony Hensley’s tenure in the Kansas Statehouse to an end.
Hensley was the state’s longest-serving legislator and the Kansas Senate’s minority leader.
Rick Kloos, founder of nonprofit God’s Storehouse, defeated Hensley in District 19 by 15,676 votes to 14,827 votes.
