Menu Search Log in

Hensley served Kansas well

His more than 40 years in the Statehouse have certainly seen a tremendous amount of change and progress.

By

Opinion

November 17, 2020 - 8:18 AM

Senator Anthony Hensley Photo by Hensley campaign photo

The most recent election brought Sen. Anthony Hensley’s tenure in the Kansas Statehouse to an end.

Hensley was the state’s longest-serving legislator and the Kansas Senate’s minority leader.

Rick Kloos, founder of nonprofit God’s Storehouse, defeated Hensley in District 19 by 15,676 votes to 14,827 votes.

Related
November 6, 2020
November 5, 2020
February 18, 2020
April 2, 2019
Trending