 | Mon, Dec 04, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Court wrestles with opioid bankruptcy settlement case

The Supreme Court is considering a nationwide settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma that would shield owner from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids. The justices seem reluctant to break up the $6 billion agreement but do not want to reward the family in question.

By

National News

December 4, 2023 - 3:05 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday wrestled with a nationwide settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma that would shield members of the Sackler family who own the company from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids.

The justices seemed by turns relucant to break up an exhaustively negotiated agreement, but also leery of somehow rewarding the Sacklers.

The agreement hammered out with state and local governments and victims would provide billions of dollars to combat the opioid epidemic. The Sacklers would contribute up to $6 billion and give up ownership of the company, but retain billions more. The company would emerge from bankruptcy as a different entity, with its profits used for treatment and prevention.

Related
October 27, 2021
September 17, 2019
August 29, 2019
June 25, 2019
Most Popular