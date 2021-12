Allen County’s positive COVID-19 cases jumped to 185 as of Wednesday night, the highest number recorded at one time locally since the pandemic began.

The Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Departments reported the increased numbers at 7:18 p.m. on Facebook. Two days earlier, on Monday, the number of cases was at 123.

The number represents cases that were lab confirmed, the post read. “This is not counting others that have tested at home,” it also read.