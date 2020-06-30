COVID-19 cases in SEK increase

Reports of positive COVID-19 cases increased significantly in the past week in the four counties served by the SEK Multi-County Health Departments.
Director Rebecca Johnson issued a weekly update Monday, which showed increased positive cases in all but Anderson County.
Allen County’s positive cases doubled, from two to four, in the past week. The county has one recovered case and one case of someone who is currently in another state.
Bourbon County’s positive cases jumped from 11 to 21, and late last week Johnson issued a stern warning that she will start issuing written orders to force those who test positive to stay home, after some of those who tested positive refused to remain in isolation or quarantine.
One Bourbon County resident has died from the coronavirus. Ten have recovered.
Woodson County reported two new cases this past week, bringing the total there to eight. Six have recovered.
Anderson County did not report new cases, and currently has three recovered cases.
Johnson also released guidelines to advise people when to stay home:
After you have been tested for COVID-19, until told otherwise by the County Health Department
• If you have been in close contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case, until told otherwise by the County Health Department.
• If you are feeling sick.
• If your doctor or the County Health Department has instructed you to do so.
A positive test result will require a minimum of 10 days of isolation after onset of symptoms or testing date. You must be fever free and asymptomatic for at least 72 hours, and cleared by the county health department, before returning into the public.
A household contact of a positive COVID-19 case must quarantine for at least 24 days, until released by the health department.
A non-household contact of a positive case must quarantine for 14 days from the date of last contact.