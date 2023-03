LAHARPE — You never know if you’ll be needed to save a life.

Medical emergencies can happen anywhere, at any time, to anybody, LaHarpe Police Chief Joe Stotler notes.

Stotler has hosted a series of CPR classes in recent months, most recently the evening of Feb. 23, and plans to do so once again, likely in April. The classes are offered free of charge, courtesy of a Health and Wellness grant.