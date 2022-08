LAHARPE — Allen County residents will have a pair of opportunities to learn CPR, first aid and proper usage of an automated external defibrillator.

Armed with a Health and Wellness grant, LaHarpe Police Chief Joe Stotler will offer the classes free of charge at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, both at LaHarpe City Hall.

Students will learn CPR and proper AED usage for adults, children and infants, as well as basic first aid.