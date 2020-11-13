Dept. of Commerce grows Main St. program

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Commerce is launching a low-cost subsidiary of the Main Street program to share with more rural communities technical assistance useful in sustaining downtown economic activities, officials said Thursday.

Gov. Laura Kelly, a Topeka Democrat, moved last year to resurrect the Main Street program discontinued in 2012 by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback. Main Street delivers economic development aid to about two dozen communities across Kansas. The affiliated program would invite communities to be part of the downtown viability program without being fully involved in Main Street.

“My administration brought back the Main Street program because it is a proven tool to help Kansas’ rural communities recruit and retain businesses, and restore and preserve the unique history of their downtown corridors,” the governor said.