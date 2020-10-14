Despite pandemic, event marches on

Farm City Days promises a weekend of fun and excitement with its 2020 “Candyland” theme.
Thursday
6 p.m. to 10 p.m. — Fun Times Shows Carnival
(Discounted armbands for the carnival are available for purchase at the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce. Only cash is accepted and no refunds are available.)
Friday
Noon — Judging of downtown “Candyland” window decorations.
6 p.m. — Registration for cannonball bike ride, with ride at 7 p.m.
6 p.m. to 10 p.m. — Fun Times Shows Carnival
(The first annual cannonball bike ride is for adults. You must collect a book page that matches your registration number at four different stops, where the stops can be completed in any order: Iola Pool entrance, East trailhead on Lehigh, Allen County Regional Hospital sign and Russell Stovers sign on Marshmallow Lane.)
Saturday
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Arts, crafts and food vendors.
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Iola Masonic Lodge car show.
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Kramers’ petting zoo on the square.
11 a.m. — Parade with “Candyland” theme
12 p.m. — Kansas City Cobras marching band performance
12:30 p.m. — Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy performance
12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. — Fun Times Shows Carnival
Harry and Kathy Clubine are this year’s parade Farm Marshals.
Linda Johnson is this year’s parade City Marshal.
Sunday, October 18:
6 p.m. to 10 p.m. — Fun Times Shows Carnival
Note that this year’s medallion has already been found, and no additional hunts will take place.
TO ENSURE guests are safe as well as have a good time, a series of changes have been implemented due to COVID-19.
Everyone who can is asked to wear a mask or facial covering in order to protect themselves and others. Please be respectful of this precaution, and take advantage of extra handwashing stations that will be available throughout the celebration and at the carnival.
Please practice social distancing, maintaining at least 6 feet between yourself and others, as much as possible.
To encourage social distancing during the parade, the route has been extended. It will begin at the usual spot at the corner of Jefferson and Monroe, travel south on Jefferson, turn west on Madison until reaching Walnut, turn north on Walnut and return to Monroe.
Hosts ask that no candy or any other items be thrown or handed out to passersby.
The number of food vendors has been purposefully limited, and all vendors are being asked to keep a safe distance between displays on East Street.
Those participating in the car and motorcycle show are asked to leave every other parking space open.
Be aware that during the carnival, the number of people allowed in certain areas at any one time may be limited.
Social distancing will be practiced on carnival rides where it is possible, with spaces left between seats, which may increase wait-times.
Carnival staff will take extra precautions with cleaning, which may also increase wait-times.
Please be kind, patient and respectful of the decisions of others with regard to all of the above precautions.
For additional information, including vendor forms and sponsor lists, visit farmcitydays.com.
Find the Farm City Days page on Facebook for more details, and vote on this year’s photo contest. The categories include Allen County History, Farm or City, Nature or Landscape.
You can also call 620-365-5252 or email farmcitydays@gmail.com.