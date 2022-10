The first stage of the upcoming Farm-City Days celebration was a nod to Iola history.

The team of Jason Bauer and Brett Lisher was the first to find a hidden medallion, tucked away on a merry-go-round at Iola’s Riverside Park Friday.

In so doing, Bauer and Lisher will share the $1,000 grand prize, capping a hunt that had scores of lookers poring over the entirety Allen County.