Diehl honored at Hutchinson

Ryan Diehl, son of Shirley and the late Richard Diehl of Iola, was recently awarded the 2022 National Collegiate Honors Council Ron Brandolini Award for Excellence.

The award recognizes a two-year college honors director or faculty member for their contributions to the honors community.

Diehl, a 2000 Iola High School graduate, has been affiliated with the Hutchinson Community College Honors Program since 2000 and became its coordinator in 2011. Diehl works with honors faculty and students to expand program experiences both in and outside the classroom. He has mentored students who have gone on to be accepted into selective program and win state and national scholarships.