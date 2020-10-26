Dirty work

More than 20 volunteers descended upon LaHarpe Saturday for its annual fall cleanup day project, in which roughly 20 properties were cleared of debris, brush, tires and other objects. Assisting with the work were several missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; workers from Nelson Quarries, who offered use of a dump truck and front end loader; and Thrive Allen County. LaHarpe city employees will canvass the city now to help clear away piles that weren’t hauled off Saturday. Volunteers also continued work over the weekend at the new bicycle track at the LaHarpe City Park, which is funded in part by a People of Bikes grant. The workers hope to have the track ready for use in the coming days.