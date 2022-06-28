 | Tue, Jun 28, 2022
District adds health clinic to school

USD 257 board members were divided on a plan to add a school-based health clinic at the new Iola Elementary School, which ultimately passed. Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas will administer the program.

By

News

June 28, 2022 - 2:44 PM

School board members, from left, Robin Griffin-Lohman, John Wilson and Tony Leavitt listen to a proposal from Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas that would establish a school-based health clinic at the new Iola Elementary School. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Students in the Iola school district will be able to get health care at school next year. 

On a split 4-3 vote, the USD 257 board approved a plan with Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas to set up a clinic at the new Iola Elementary School. 

The clinic will provide school-based services at no charge to families. CHC-SEK will provide two nurses to the district, as well as health care providers and other staff who can perform most types of basic health exams and prescribe medications.

