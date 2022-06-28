District adds health clinic to school

Students in the Iola school district will be able to get health care at school next year.

On a split 4-3 vote, the USD 257 board approved a plan with Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas to set up a clinic at the new Iola Elementary School.

The clinic will provide school-based services at no charge to families. CHC-SEK will provide two nurses to the district, as well as health care providers and other staff who can perform most types of basic health exams and prescribe medications.