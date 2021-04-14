District to delay demolition for a year

Once a new science and technology building is completed, it will be another year or so before the old one comes down.
USD 257 board members decided to hold off on demolition of the science building until after the new elementary school opens.
The reason: food.
Specifically, the current science building includes a kitchen where elementary school meals are prepared. Until the new elementary building is ready, board members can’t be certain they’ll have enough room to make the meals.
Currently, Iola High and Iola Middle schools prepare meals in their kitchens for their students. IHS also is used to make meals for the three elementary schools, which are then shipped to those buildings.
The new Iola Elementary School, when it is completed and opened in the fall of 2022 for all of the district’s preschool through fifth grade students, will have the largest kitchen in the district and will prepare its own meals on site.
The original plan was to complete the new science building and elementary school at the same time, then tear down the old science building (with its kitchen and cafeteria) to make room for a parking lot.
The new science building will include a cafeteria and kitchen for high school students, but using it to make elementary school meals could be complicated, Superintendent Stacey Fager explained.
The kitchen at the new science building would need to be modified to handle a greater number of meals. Then, it would be modified again once the elementary school opened and it no longer needed as much capacity.
Also, some of the equipment at the old kitchen was intended to be moved to the new elementary school.
“It became apparent right away we’d be kind of crammed for space and have to do retrofitting for a year, then move that to the elementary when it’s done,” Fager said.
“It probably isn’t the best way to open a new building.”
A better idea is to keep the existing building, with its kitchen, intact for a year and use it as needed to prepare elementary school meals, the board decided.
Fager cited two disadvantages to that plan: It will cost money to maintain and use the old kitchen for a year, and the cost of demolition could increase over time.
Still, the advantages of keeping the building for a year should outweigh those things, the board decided.
It’s also possible the food service team will figure out an efficient way to handle the situation once the new science building and its kitchen are completed, Fager said. Food service is contracted through OPAA!
“We’re going to have enough challenges making this move,” board member Tony Leavitt said. “Let’s not go out and roll the dice on something like this.”
IN OTHER construction news, the board set Aug. 14 as a tentative date for an open house to celebrate the opening of the new science building.
It should be completed this summer and ready for students in the fall.
Because of the pandemic, the district wasn’t able to organize an official groundbreaking ceremony.
It will be nice to bring the community together, especially the original steering committee that led the charge to build the facility, said Dan Willis, board president.
Construction on both the new science building and elementary school is progressing rapidly, Willis said.
The basic structure of the science building is more or less completed, and crews will be cleaning the site soon and focusing on interior work.
Walls are going up at the elementary school site, which is seeing a flurry of activity.
Willis also explained plans for a large pile of dirt at the site, which has drawn several questions from the public.
The dirt was saved to use as fill around the parking lot. Initially, the board wasn’t sure how big of a parking lot they could afford. They recently decided to build the maximum size, so the dirt won’t be needed and will be hauled away.
All of the district’s projects remain on budget, Willis said.
FAGER also gave credit to SJCF Architects of Wichita and project manager Coonrod & Associates.
Their efforts kept costs down during a challenging time, Fager said. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, construction costs have soared. But the SJCF team and Randy Coonrod were able to look ahead and lock down the cost of materials and labor.
“I hand it to our design team and our construction team for looking out for the district. I feel we’ve been well served by the team we have in place.”