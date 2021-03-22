Menu Search Log in

Dredging the lake for secrets

Toronto Lake obscures much of the Verdigris Valley, which was once home to ancient indigenous people. Early settlers looked down upon the Verdigris River on their way to make their fortune.

By

News

March 22, 2021 - 9:09 AM

Toronto Dam has been providing flood control for the area since 1960. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

When it comes to rainy day getaways, Toronto Lake isn’t likely the first place that jumps to mind, but never underestimate the power of stir craziness.

An almost uniform veil of silvery-gray storm clouds had blanketed the sky, and I watched as sequences of small waves disappeared into rocky banks.

On the high hill behind me, the cemetery and other remnants of the Carlisle settlement, south of Toronto, dripped with newly fallen rain, not far from the ridge where Thomas R. Carlisle himself once lived.

Related
May 29, 2020
January 20, 2020
January 20, 2020
August 20, 2019
Trending