Menu Search Log in

Drinking the water of life

Iola Mineral Water and resort drew travelers from Kanas City, elsewhere for 'miracle' cure for all that ailed them.

By

News

August 31, 2020 - 9:43 AM

A historical photo of Acers Park reveals multiple resort buildings as well as pools of Iola Mineral Water. Register file photo

Pioneer life is hard. Time for a vacation.

But where to?

A charming city featuring scenic places to drive one’s wagon. Check.

Related
February 7, 2018
August 1, 2014
April 15, 2014
July 3, 2012
Trending