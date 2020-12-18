Menu Search Log in

Driving Miss Doris: Cancer treatment routine bonds women

A Humboldt woman needed daily rides to treatment. Three women stepped up to help, and found themselves growing fond of the 78-year-old woman.

December 18, 2020 - 3:49 PM

Doris Fugitt has needed a ride five days a week for about four months. Wings of Warriors used a transporation grant to purchase a car to give rides to cancer treatment, with volunteer drivers. From left are Linda Womelsdorf, Doris Fugitt, Peggy Lundine and Patti Whitcomb. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — After learning she had a cancerous tumor in her throat, 78-year-old Doris Fugitt of Humboldt was prepared to drive herself to radiation treatments in Chanute.

Five days a week. For more than four months.

Her daughter and her brother helped when they could, but her daughter had work commitments and it was quite a long drive for her brother. 

