Early TX voting exceeds all 2016 ballots

Texans have already cast more ballots in the presidential election than they did during all of 2016 — an unprecedented surge of early voting in a state that was once the country’s most reliably Republican, but may now be drifting toward battleground status. 

October 30, 2020 - 1:13 PM

EDINBERG, Texas (AP) — Texans have already cast more ballots in the presidential election than they did during all of 2016 — an unprecedented surge of early voting in a state that was once the country’s most reliably Republican, but may now be drifting toward battleground status. 

More than 9 million ballots had been cast as of Friday morning in the nation’s second most-populous state, exceeding its 8.9-plus million votes four years ago, according to an Associated Press tally of Texas early vote data.

Texas is the first state to hit the milestone, according to AP’s count. This year’s numbers were aided by Democratic activists challenging in court for, and winning, the right to extend early voting by one week amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

