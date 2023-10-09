Earthquake in Afghanistan kills at least 2,000

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A senior Taliban delegation visited western Afghanistan’s Herat province on Monday in the aftermath of the powerful earthquake that killed at least 2,000 people over the weekend and flattened entire villages, a statement said.

Saturday’s magnitude 6.3 quake hit a densely populated area in Herat and was followed by strong aftershocks in what was one of the deadliest temblors to strike the country in two decades.

Disaster authority spokesperson Janan Sayiq told reporters in Kabul that so far around 4,000 people killed and injured — without giving a breakdown — and nearly 2,000 houses have been completely destroyed in 20 villages. The United Nations estimated the dead and injured to be closer to 2,500 people.