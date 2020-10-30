Evergy wants to implement new charges for solar power

WICHITA, Kansas — The state’s largest utility wants to charge customers with solar panels about $25 a month, even if their homes pull almost no electricity off the grid.

If courts and regulators reject that idea, power-provider Evergy’s backup proposal would charge all customers — not just those harvesting power on their roofs — a minimum of $35 a month just for plugging into its system.

For most customers, that charge wouldn’t matter, because it would count against their energy consumption. But some poorer households don’t use that much electricity, so they’d be paying more.