Facebook suspends Trump for 2 years, then will reassess

Facebook said it is suspending former President Donald Trump’s accounts for two years following its finding that he stoked violence ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

June 4, 2021 - 1:22 PM

President Donald Trump greets the crowd at the "Stop The Steal" Rally on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/TNS)

“At the end of this period, we will look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has receded. We will evaluate external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly and other markers of civil unrest,” Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, wrote in a blog post Friday.

The two-year suspension is effective from Jan. 7, so Trump has 19 months to go.

