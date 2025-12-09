54 rebuild timeline takes shape

With much of the preliminary work in place, Iolans can expect reconstruction of U.S. 54 to begin sometime in the middle of 2026.

Assistant City Administrator Corey Schinstock briefed City Council members on the project Monday, saying the next domino to fall is a Jan. 6 kickoff meeting to begin the process to relocate a water line that runs along much of the highway, from Ohio Street to Sonic Drive-In.

From there, the city is awaiting word from the Kansas Department of Transportation for its input, because some KDOT funding will be used for the $15 million project. That likely will occur in February or March.

“I think the earliest we’ll see dirt turned or a contractor in here is probably May,” Schinstock said.

He promised the city will continue to take steps to keep community members and merchants along the route informed of the timeline and scope of the project.

STILL TO BE determined is how long the city wants to pay off construction bonds for the project, utilizing sales tax revenues.

A multi-million dollar project such as the 54 rebuild could take as long as 30 years to retire the general obligation bonds, Schinstock noted, although if bids come in lower than anticipated, the city may be able to shorten those terms to a 20- or 25-year payoff. Schinstock and City Administrator Matt Rehder will have a better handle, once the bids for the bulk of the replacement project are approved early next year.

Mayor Steve French said he favored a shorter payoff.

“Thirty years is a long time to pay on a highway that could potentially be deteriorating (again) by then,” French said. “I’d be 95 if I survived that 30 years.”

French encouraged Schinstock and Rehder to reach out to incoming Council members Jeremiah Ivy, Doug Kerr and Mark Peters to get them up to speed on the 54 rebuild project for when they’re seated in January.

As an aside, the city also is receiving a $4.2 million grant to help make the rebuilt road safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The rebuilt road will be reduced from four lanes to three, with a single lane going in each direction with a turning lane in the middle. This also will allow for wider sidewalks and more handicap ramps and signals.

SPEAKING of the pending change in the Council, outgoing member Josiah D’Albini grew emotional as he spoke about his four years as an elected representative.

He praised the city employees and others in the community for their contributions.

“The last four years have shown me how important our staff is, not just as employees, but as people,” D’Albini said. “We would be nothing without them.”

He also encouraged the other Council members to remain actively engaged, not only by attending the twice-a-month meetings, but by going to other public events, such as business openings or parades.