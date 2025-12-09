Humboldt honors outgoing fire chief; gives go-ahead to pursue grant for public restrooms

HUMBOLDT — Public restrooms on Humboldt’s downtown square could be on the horizon.

Humboldt Council members gave City Administrator Cole Herder the green light to pursue a grant to help fund a stand-alone public restroom on land just south of City Hall.

Herder showed Council ideas for the facilities at Monday night’s Council meeting, ranging in price from $25,000 to $60,000.

Herder said he has found a $50,000 grant to help fund the project, but resisted from disclosing the source, “for fear of competition,” for the funds, he said.

Herder said he has been “scouting out other towns’ public restrooms,” for ideas, noting that Chanute’s was the gold standard. Tom Jones, a new member of the Humboldt police force, was introduced by Police Chief Shannon Moore at Monday’s meeting. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

Council members viewed any extra expense to building the public restrooms, such as concrete work and laying utilities, as an investment in the town that would be returned by grateful locals and visitors.

Ensuring the restrooms would be an improvement over portable models was of particular concern to Council member Robert Bingaman.

“Sometimes public restrooms aren’t much better than portable ones,” Bingaman said.

Herder’s examples include separate areas for males and females, heating and air conditioning, porcelain sinks and stools and blow dryers.

Herder received unanimous support to proceed.

BEGINNING in 2026, city employees will receive an hourly raise of $1.07.

Council members also approved changing the starting wage for employees from $15.83 an hour to $17 an hour.

SEAN MCREYNOLDS, outgoing chief of the Humboldt Volunteer Fire Department, was recognized for his 35 years of service, 10 as fire chief.

Gov. Laura Kelly sent McReynolds a letter of commendation for his service, which Herder read aloud at Monday’s meeting.

McReynolds said, “My job was made easier because of all the support of the Council and city staff. It was an honor working with these guys,” he said, pointing to his fellow volunteers.

Daren Peters, on the force since 1993, and assistant chief since 2020, will become the new chief. Nate Ellison, on the force for 15 years, will become assistant chief. Ellison, on the force for 15 years, will become assistant chief. Ellison was also recognized for his 15-year milestone on the department as was Reece Criger for his 10 years with the department