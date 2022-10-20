Farm Bureau to host candidate forum Tuesday

Voters making their choices at the Nov. 8 general election will get a chance to meet a number of the candidates Tuesday in Iola.
Allen County Farm Bureau is hosting a candidate forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Iola High School Lecture Hall.
Invitations have been sent out to all 27 names on the ballot, organizer Debbie Bearden said, although she’s uncertain how many will attend.
Two who have confirmed their presence are Humboldt’s Alana Cloutier and Garnett’s Fred Gardner, who are vying to replace Kent Thompson in the Kansas House of Representatives.
Katie Sawyer, running mate of Derek Schmidt, has agreed to attend as well, Bearden said. Schmidt is running against incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly.
Candidates will be available afterward in the IHS Lecture Hall, if time permits, to meet individually with voters, Bearden said.
Attendees will be allowed to submit questions on 3-by-5-inch note cards.
Dr. Darrell Monfort will serve as event moderator.
The Iola Register will livestream the forum on its Facebook page.
“We don’t have any preconceived idea for how long it will last,” Bearden said. “We’ll be there until all the questions are answered.”
Advance voting began this week for voters to make their choices for Kansas governor, a U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Kansas House of Representatives, secretary of state, attorney general, state treasurer, insurance commissioner, and the Kansas State Board of Education. Voters also will decide whether to retain six Kansas Supreme Court justices and nine other judges on the Kansas Board of Appeals and Allen County Magistrate Judge Tod Davis. Also on the ballot are constitutional amendments dealing with whether to give legislators greater power over executive branch decisions and whether sheriff’s elections should be added to the State Constitution.
Voters can either vote in advance at the Allen County Courthouse or request a ballot by mail.
