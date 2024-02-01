Fed keeps interest rates same, changes to come

The Fed held key interest rates steady again Wednesday, as expected, and signaled that a decision that could affect everything from credit card rates to the housing market to new business creation could still be months away.

It was the fourth consecutive time the central bank has left the rate unchanged since its September 2023 announcement. In March 2022, the Fed began aggressively raising rates to stop ballooning inflation.

Following the announcement, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that confidence is growing that inflation is coming down to meet the Fed’s target of 2%, it needs to see more data to decide to cut rates, particularly in the 12-month core inflation data.