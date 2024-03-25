 | Mon, Mar 25, 2024
Few are escaping this capricious weather

The Midwest experienced storms bringing snow, rain and gusting winds on Monday.

March 25, 2024 - 1:43 PM

Snow, rain and gusting winds lashed large swaths of the Central U.S. on Monday, dashing spring hopes, as the South braced for thunderstorms and possible tornadoes and as the risk of wildfires in southern Texas reached critical levels.

The storm hit with parts of the country still in recovery mode from their own severe weather, particularly in the Northeast. Tens of thousands of people still lacked power in Maine, where a storm coated parts of the state in thick ice.

The new storm was expected to bring strong winds, sleet, freezing rain and snow to a broad swath from the Dakotas to the Gulf Coast through Tuesday.

