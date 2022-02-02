 | Wed, Feb 02, 2022
Winter storm packing snow greets the area

Schools closed in Iola and sporting events canceled. Snow is expected to continue into the evening. Health clinic curtails hours.

By

Local News

February 2, 2022 - 10:32 AM

A stiff north wind coupled with snow early this morning made for a dramatic site at the veterans memorial on the Iola square. Photo by Susan Lynn/Iola Register

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An anticipated winter storm had already dropped heavy snow over much of Kansas and parts of Missouri by early Wednesday, with weather forecasters warning that the snow is only expected to intensify throughout the day. 

The National Weather Service expected the heaviest snow to fall in central Missouri, with up to 14 inches predicted in Columbia and surrounding areas by midday Thursday.

Three inches of snow had fallen in Iola by dawn with more continuing throughout the morning.

