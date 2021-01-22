Fights over taxes and abortion loom in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kansas — Fights between Republican lawmakers and the Democratic governor — over new taxes and her power to shut down businesses in a pandemic — threaten calls on both sides for political unity.

Meanwhile, conservatives in the Legislature push ahead quickly to amend the Kansas Constitution to declare it contains no right to abortion.

And lawmakers find themselves rushing on high-profile issues to outrun a pandemic that could force them to shut down the Statehouse if there’s an outbreak in the building.