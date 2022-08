Calling all local filmmakers, dramatic producers, content creators and social media influencers.

The Buster Keaton Festival is offering a film competition this year, awarding prizes for the best short film — and by short, expect a runtime of between 3 to 6 minutes.

The contest kicks off Friday with an event from 7 to 8 pm. at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center and an online version. Registration is required, with a $50 fee.