Fireman’s slide

Iola Head Start celebrated the Week of the Young Child by “Going Bananas” on Thursday. Head Start students ate bananas and hung out with Iola police, firefighters and paramedics. The grown-ups talked about their jobs, but spent most of their time playing together. Chris Bailey of the Iola Fire Department was the popular kid on the playground, as he took part in all the activities. Here, he gets a push down a slide. From left, Hayden Haines, Braydon Cathey, Emily Witt and Pexleigh Lowell-House.

Iola’s Head Start celebrates “Week of the Young Child.” Julian Hart and Maya Conley toss rings to Iola Police Department’s Danny Rodriguez. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Iola’s Head Start celebrates “Week of the Young Child.” It’s tough to admit this, but Hayden Haines may be a better photographer than the Register staff. He took this photo of Rey Ator and Laney Simon. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register