Frito-Lay employee in Topeka has COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka worker at a Frito-Lay plant has tested positive for the coronavirus as more Kansas businesses reopened in advance of Memorial Day.

The company said Friday that it has taken steps to notify employees who had direct contact with the worker and asked them to quarantine themselves. The Topeka plant employs about 1,000 people.

“The employee did not come in contact with product and there is no food safety risk,” the company added. “As a precautionary measure, we have conducted a deep cleaning of the contacted areas and equipment based on CDC guidelines.”