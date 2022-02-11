Gas hike: City wins first round

MULBERRY, Kan. (AP) — Residents of a small city in southeast Kansas may continue a lawsuit that claims energy utility BP gouged them with hefty price increases for natural gas during freezing weather last year, a judge has ruled.

A Crawford County judge on Wednesday dismissed a motion by the British multinational oil and gas company to end the lawsuit and said residents of the town have the right to sue BP, formerly known as British Petroleum, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Mulberry is contesting about $51,000 of a natural gas bill it received last February, a hefty amount for the Crawford County town of less than 500 residents.