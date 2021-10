HUMBOLDT — If Cole Herder had a crystal ball, then last January he would have instructed the higher-ups to purchase as much natural gas as their tanks could hold.

And that’s when prices are typically their highest.

But the Humboldt administrator is like everyone else, unaware of what the market will bear and thus extremely surprised that today’s gas rates are almost double from the first of the year, and almost three times what they were the summer of 2020.