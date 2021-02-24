Menu Search Log in

Investigation needed for price gouging in cold weather’s wake

That the utilities were able to jack up their prices by exorbitant amounts surely will be investigated. The price of natural gas rose from $3 to more than $600 per standard unit in a matter of days. 

By

Opinion

February 24, 2021 - 8:58 AM

Last week when the country’s midsection was in the grip of a polar vortex, Texan Roland Burns, CFO of the natural gas company Comstock Resources, gushed, “This week is like hitting the jackpot with some of these incredible prices. Frankly, we were able to sell at super premium prices.”

It wasn’t his finer moment.

More than 50 deaths in Texas alone so far have been attributed to the frigid temperatures. 

