Investigation needed for price gouging in cold weather’s wake

Last week when the country’s midsection was in the grip of a polar vortex, Texan Roland Burns, CFO of the natural gas company Comstock Resources, gushed, “This week is like hitting the jackpot with some of these incredible prices. Frankly, we were able to sell at super premium prices.”

It wasn’t his finer moment.

More than 50 deaths in Texas alone so far have been attributed to the frigid temperatures.