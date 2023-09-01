Get outdoors. And stay out.

Many moons ago, Stephen Gilpin found himself sprinting down New York City streets at night, weaving along sidewalks choked with pedestrians and darting onto the street to avoid oncoming traffic. He was late for a movie, and in Gilpin’s mind that was no reason to call a cab, catch an express train, or just walk a bit faster. It was reason to run.

Once at the theater, Neil Magnuson, a fellow Iolan who had reluctantly trailed a sprinting Gilpin, looked up at him with a crazed expression. “You’re like a wild animal,” Magnuson panted. What in the world was someone like him doing in the city?

Iolan Stephen Gilpin discusses his “Get out….and stay out!” mural Friday that decorates a privacy fence along the Lehigh Portland Trails. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

YEARS later, Gilpin understands just how much the city grated on him. After graduating from Iola High School, he enrolled at New York’s School of Visual Arts. (Magnuson, a classmate of Gilpin’s, was a student at New York University.) In 1999, Gilpin received a bachelor’s of Fine Arts in illustration. But true to his friend’s word, he never truly felt at home in Manhattan. “Even now,” remarked Gilpin Friday morning, “I don’t feel comfortable even in Midwestern cities.”