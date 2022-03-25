 | Fri, Mar 25, 2022
Get ready for a Sharky’s attack; pub plans Iola location

A third location for a Sharky's restaurant is planned to come to Iola in the next few months. The bar and grill has locations in Fort Scott and Nevada, Mo.

March 25, 2022 - 4:02 PM

Sharky’s Pub and Grub is expected to open at 112 S. Washington Ave. in the next few months. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

It took a few years longer than anticipated, but the owner of Sharky’s restaurants in Fort Scott and Nevada, Mo., soon will open a third bar and grill in Iola.

David Lipe, who owns the Fort Scott Sharky’s Pub and Grub and is partners with others in the Nevada outlet, confirmed Wednesday plans to open within the next few months at 112 S. Washington Ave.

“We’re going through our checklist pretty rapidly,” Lipe told the Register in a telephone interview. “Getting the equipment in place is the major hurdle. In today’s age, it’s taking a little longer than expected.”

