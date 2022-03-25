Get ready for a Sharky’s attack; pub plans Iola location

It took a few years longer than anticipated, but the owner of Sharky’s restaurants in Fort Scott and Nevada, Mo., soon will open a third bar and grill in Iola.

David Lipe, who owns the Fort Scott Sharky’s Pub and Grub and is partners with others in the Nevada outlet, confirmed Wednesday plans to open within the next few months at 112 S. Washington Ave.

“We’re going through our checklist pretty rapidly,” Lipe told the Register in a telephone interview. “Getting the equipment in place is the major hurdle. In today’s age, it’s taking a little longer than expected.”