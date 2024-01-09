 | Tue, Jan 09, 2024
Global heat record shattered in 2023

Last year's record-breaking heat records flirted with the world's agreed-upon warming threshold, the European climate agency said.

By

News

January 9, 2024 - 2:03 PM

The cracked earth of the Sau reservoir is visible north of Barcelona, Spain, March 20, 2023. Annual heat records were broken in 2023, the European climate agency said Tuesday, Jan. 9. Photo by (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)

Earth last year shattered global annual heat records, flirted with the world’s agreed-upon warming threshold and showed more signs of a feverish planet, the European climate agency said Tuesday.

In one of the first of several teams of science agencies to calculate how off-the-charts warm 2023 was, the European climate agency Copernicus said the year was 1.48 degrees Celsius (2.66 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times. That’s barely below the 1.5 degrees Celsius limit that the world hoped to stay within in the 2015 Paris climate accord to avoid the most severe effects of warming.

And January 2024 is on track to be so warm that for the first time a 12-month period will exceed the 1.5-degree threshold, Copernicus Deputy Director Samantha Burgess said. Scientists have repeatedly said that Earth would need to average 1.5 degrees of warming over two or three decades to be a technical breach of the threshold.

