GOP lawmakers maintain key positions

Republican legislative leaders will likely keep their sometimes combative relationship with Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.
Conservative Republicans maintained their grip on top jobs in the Kansas House and Senate in leadership elections on Tuesday.
That paves the way for lawmakers to restrict the governor’s powers to respond to the pandemic and continued challenges for some top Democratic priorities, like Medicaid expansion.
