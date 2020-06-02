Gov. Kelly pledges action against racism

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday vowed tough conversations and action aimed at combating systemic racism in Kansas institutions in response to what she called the “tragic murder” of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protesters have marched for the last several days in cities in Kansas and nationwide after the death last week of Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against his neck until he stopped breathing.

Kelly began her periodic news converence on the coronavirus outbreak by saying that her heart goes out to Floyd’s friends and family and “the black communities around the nation reliving the trauma of violence and systemic racism.”