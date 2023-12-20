 | Wed, Dec 20, 2023
Grants to help 3 organizations

Health Forward Foundation announced grants to strengthen community-based organizations that serve people of color or are based in rural areas. Thrive Allen County, Hope Unlimited and the City of LaHarpe received grants.

December 20, 2023 - 3:46 PM

Patrick Zirjacks and Marcia Davis of Thrive Allen County join Sharlyn Thompson and LaHarpe Mayor Mae Crowell in the city’s fitness center. Part of the grant funding will go toward being able to provide affordable 24-hour access to the center. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

The gift-giving spirit of the holidays visited three area non-profits, courtesy of the Health Forward Foundation. Thrive Allen County, the City of LaHarpe, and Hope Unlimited each received substantial grants to help enhance their outreach. 

The grants encompass two of Health Forward’s strategic purpose areas — power and platform. Both Hope Unlimited and LaHarpe fall into the “power” purpose area, which is designed to strengthen community-based organizations that serve people of color or are based in rural areas.

City of LaHarpe

