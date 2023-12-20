Grants to help 3 organizations

The gift-giving spirit of the holidays visited three area non-profits, courtesy of the Health Forward Foundation. Thrive Allen County, the City of LaHarpe, and Hope Unlimited each received substantial grants to help enhance their outreach.

The grants encompass two of Health Forward’s strategic purpose areas — power and platform. Both Hope Unlimited and LaHarpe fall into the “power” purpose area, which is designed to strengthen community-based organizations that serve people of color or are based in rural areas.

City of LaHarpe